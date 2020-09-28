Tracking rain, cooler air

Weather

Temperatures will continue to trend cooler throughout the week





MONDAY: Clouds increasing. Chance for showers or thunderstorms late day. Isolated strong storm possible. (30%PM)
High: 77

MONAY NIGHT: Showers or thunderstorms. Isolated strong storm possible, mainly early. (70%)
Low: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 47

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. (30%)
High: 61 Low: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 57 Low: 42

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 57 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%PM)
High: 56 Low: 38

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 60 Low: 45

