A series of disturbances will push through the area starting tonight into tomorrow and then Wednesday afternoon into the day on Thursday. These storm systems will bring increased rainfall chances throughout the week and some of the rainfall could be heavy, particularly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

WHAT: Increased chances of rainfall throughout the week

WHEN: Best chances of rainfall will be tonight into tomorrow morning and then Wednesday night into Thursday morning

WHERE: Northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania

Current satellite imagery indicates that a low-pressure system is pushing towards the area which will disrupt the nice weather we had this weekend and today. Showers and thunderstorms associated with this cold front are already showing up on radar and will start to push into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania tonight and persist throughout the day tomorrow. Rain chances will start to increase significantly after midnight with the heaviest rainfall expected between 4-10 AM. Then, we will see a slight break in the shower and thunderstorm activity before an additional round of thunderstorms develops along the cold front tomorrow afternoon.

There is an isolated chance for severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon with the main risks being damaging wind gusts, but widespread severe weather is not expected. However, some of the rainfall could be heavy tomorrow where 0.5″-0.75″ is expected across the area with locally higher amounts in embedded thunderstorm activity.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) severe thunderstorm outlook for tomorrow. The dark green color represents a 1 out of 5 on the severity scale for tomorrow.

The cold front will push through the area tomorrow afternoon bringing cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

Another storm system will move out of the northern Rockies Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and will become a major player in our weather starting Wednesday afternoon. This storm system will be similar to tonight’s with shower and thunderstorm activity increasing over the Valley starting Wednesday Night and persisting throughout the day on Thursday.

Weather setup for Wednesday Night into the day on Thursday.

Once again, widespread severe weather is not expected but there could be a thunderstorm that results in strong wind gusts Wednesday night. Overall, these two storm systems will bring a soaking rainfall and will result in 1 to 1.5 inches of rain throughout the Valley through the end of the work week. Plan summer activities using the 7-Day Forecast.