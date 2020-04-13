Breaking News
Tracking rain and wind into Monday

Weather

Wind alerts in effect 6AM to 8PM Monday

OVERNIGHT: Rain likely with the chance of thunderstorms. Becoming windy. (100%)
Low: 56

***High Wind Warning for Trumbull and Mercer County from 6AM to 8PM Monday***

**Wind Advisory for Mahoning, Columbiana, and Lawrence Counties from 6AM to 8PM Monday**

MONDAY: Scattered showers through the early afternoon with thunderstorms possible. Windy. Temperatures falling into the afternoon. (90%)
High: 61

MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Colder.
Low: 30

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few rain showers possible. (40%)
High: 46 Low: 28

THURSDAY: Chance for a rain or snow shower, especially early. (30%)
High: 46 Low: 27

FRIDAY: Chance for a snow or rain shower early. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 31

SATURDAY: A chance of rain showers. Chance of snow showers early. (30%)
High: 52 Low: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies early. Increasing clouds with the chance of rain late. (40% PM)
High: 60 Low: 36

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers early. (40%AM)
High: 54 Low: 39

