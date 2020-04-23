Breaking News
Tracking rain and warmer air

Rain showers will be likely into the afternoon

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the early afternoon. (100%)
High: 63

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (100%)
Low: 43

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (40%)
High: 59

SATURDAY: Scattered showers developing into the afternoon. Chance t-storm. (60%)
High: 60 Low: 36

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. (70%)
High: 49 Low: 40

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. (60%)
High: 57 Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or t-storms. (60%)
High: 62 Low: 44

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 56 Low: 39

