Tracking rain and warmer air for the end of the week

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle or shower mainly this afternoon. (20%)
High: 49
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle or shower early.
Low: 36
Thursday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a sprinkle or shower. More rain developing late. (30%PM)
High: 60
Friday: Scattered rain showers mainly early. (70%)
High: 53 Low: 40
Saturday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for rain or snow shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 43 Low: 32
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for rain or snow shower early. (20%AM)
High: 46 Low: 28
Monday: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 32
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (40%)
High: 60 Low: 44
Wednesday: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 30