Tracking rain and warmer air for the end of the week

Weather

Temperatures will return to near 60° on Thursday.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle or shower mainly this afternoon. (20%)
High: 49

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle or shower early.
Low: 36

Thursday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a sprinkle or shower. More rain developing late. (30%PM)
High: 60

Friday: Scattered rain showers mainly early. (70%)
High: 53 Low: 40

Saturday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for rain or snow shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 43 Low: 32

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for rain or snow shower early. (20%AM)
High: 46 Low: 28

Monday: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (40%)
High: 60 Low: 44

Wednesday: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 30

