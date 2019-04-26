Tracking rain and the chance for snow
The threat for rain will continue through the afternoon
Friday Headlines:
- Rain showers likely today
- Chance for a thunderstorm
- Gusty wind developing (Gusts to 30mph+)
- Rain will add up through Friday evening (0.75" to 1.25")
- Cooler this weekend
- Some sun Saturday
- Showers return late Saturday night into Sunday
- Snow may mix with rain early on Sunday
- Frost Possible Sunday night into Monday morning
