Tracking rain and the chance for snow

Friday Headlines:

- Rain showers likely today

- Chance for a thunderstorm

- Gusty wind developing (Gusts to 30mph+)

- Rain will add up through Friday evening (0.75" to 1.25")

- Cooler this weekend

- Some sun Saturday

- Showers return late Saturday night into Sunday

- Snow may mix with rain early on Sunday

- Frost Possible Sunday night into Monday morning

