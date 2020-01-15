Tracking rain and snow

Breaking News
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for a shower late day. (30%)
High: 49

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers mixing to snow showers. Light snow accumulation possible by early morning. (80%)
Low: 29

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Scattered snow showers. A coating to up to 2 inches. (70%)
High: 32

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 32 Low: 19

SATURDAY: Wintry mix. Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain to Rain. (90%)
High: 42 Low: 25

SUNDAY: Colder. Scattered snow showers. (70%)
High: 24 Low: 23

MONDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 20 Low: 14

TUESDAY: Chance for a snow shower. (30%)
High: 20 Low: 13

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 22 Low: 12

