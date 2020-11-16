Tracking rain and snow

It will be a cool start to the week with temperatures in the upper 30s Tuesday and Wednesday

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

High: 45



MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Scattered rain or snow showers. Little to no accumulation. (60%)

Low: 33



TUESDAY: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. Little to no accumulation. (60%)

High: 39



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers early, mainly in the snowbelt. (30%)

High: 39 Low: 27



THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 55 Low: 31



FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 55 Low: 44



SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)

High: 54 Low: 45



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (30%)

High: 59 Low: 47



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 55 Low: 38