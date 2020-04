Tracking rain and snow

The chance for snow will continue into Friday

THURSDAY: Scattered showers.Turning colder. Gusty. Chance for a snow shower mixing in late. (80%)

High: 48

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance for rain or snow shower. Little to no accumulation. Gusty. (60%)

Low: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. Little to no accumulation. (60%)

High: 42

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 28

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (60%)

High: 65 Low 38

MONDAY: Scattered showers. Chance for a thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 58 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 47 Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 44 Low: 30

THURSDAY: Chance for rain or snow shower. (40%)

High: 42 Low: 27