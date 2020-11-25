Tracking rain and mild temperatures

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High: 52
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Chance thunder. (80%)
Low: 49
THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and drizzle. (60%)
High: 52
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 43
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 46 Low: 37
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 35
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain/snow showers. (60%)
High: 45 Low: 35
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (60%)
High: 37 Low: 24
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)
High: 37 Low: 27