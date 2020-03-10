Tracking rain and falling temperatures

Tuesday: Gusty. Scattered rain showers with the chance for a t-storm. Tapering into the afternoon. (100%)
High: 56 (falling)
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Low: 29
Wednesday: Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy. Small chance for showers. (30%PM)
High: 49
Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 60 Low: 36
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (80%)
High: 54 Low: 43
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 32
Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 46 Low: 28
Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 48 Low: 32
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 50 Low: 35