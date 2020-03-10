Live Now
Tracking rain and falling temperatures

Weather

The chance for rain will be tapering into the afternoon

Tuesday: Gusty. Scattered rain showers with the chance for a t-storm. Tapering into the afternoon. (100%)
High: 56 (falling)

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Low: 29

Wednesday: Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy. Small chance for showers. (30%PM)
High: 49

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 60 Low: 36

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (80%)
High: 54 Low: 43

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 32

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 46 Low: 28

Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 48 Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 50 Low: 35

