Tracking rain and cooler air

THURSDAY: Clouds increasing. A few showers possible, mainly late day. (30%)
High: 61
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
Low: 44
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. (30%)
High: 56
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 57 Low: 39
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers, mainly late day. (40%)
High: 59 Low: 40
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (60%)
High: 60 Low: 44
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 45
WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 65 Low: 48
THURSDAY: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 53 Low: 45