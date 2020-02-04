Tracking rain and a wintry mix

Temperatures will be falling through the day

TUESDAY: Light rain showers. Turning cooler with a chance for a wintry mix late day and into the evening. (70%)

High: 58 (Falling)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix early. Isolated snow showers or flurries overnight. Little to no accumulation expected. (90%)

Low: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for snow shower or flurry mainly early. (20%)

High: 33

THURSDAY: Wintry mix to rain showers. (80%)

High: 48 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 32 Low: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 35 Low: 19

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a snow snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 36 Low: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)

High: 40 Low: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 38 Low: 33