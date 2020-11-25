Tracking rain

It will be a warmer day with high temperatures in the low 50s

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Rain showers likely. Chance thunder. (80%)
Low: 49

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and drizzle. (60%)
High: 52

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 46 Low: 37

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 35

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain/snow showers. Watching storm system. (60%)
High: 45 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. Watching storm system. (60%)
High: 37 Low: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)
High: 37 Low: 27

