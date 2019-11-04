Tracking rain

After a cloudy day, the chance for rain will increase tonight.

Today:  Mostly cloudy. Breezy.
High: 53

Tonight:  Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
Low:  40 

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers mainly early. (40% AM) 
 High: 50 

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny skies. 
High: 50  Low:  30

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain and snow showers. (40%)
High: 42  Low:  35

Friday: Chance for snow showers early. Clouds decreasing. (40% AM)
High: 36  Low:  26

Saturday:  Mix of sun and clouds.
High: 41  Low:  24

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 40  Low: 28

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 32  Low: 20

