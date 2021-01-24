Tracking potential for a wintry mix late Monday

Weather

Clouds stick around for the first day of the week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers/freezing drizzle this evening. Local accumulations (especially snowbelt) 1″ or less. (40%)
Low: 21

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers late afternoon. (40% p.m.) Little accumulation if any. 
High: 35 

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow showers in the evening. Mixing with sleet/freezing rain overnight. Chance of rain showers. (80%)
Snow accumulations less than 1″ Ice accumulations trace to 0.1″ *watching storm track*
Low: 31

TUESDAY: Freezing rain or rain early. Rain/snow showers possible into the afternoon. (70%)
High: 39

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of snow shower late day. (20% p.m.)
High: 34 Low:  25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com