Tracking potential for a wintry mix late Monday

Clouds stick around for the first day of the week

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers/freezing drizzle this evening. Local accumulations (especially snowbelt) 1″ or less. (40%)

Low: 21

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers late afternoon. (40% p.m.) Little accumulation if any.

High: 35

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow showers in the evening. Mixing with sleet/freezing rain overnight. Chance of rain showers. (80%)

Snow accumulations less than 1″ Ice accumulations trace to 0.1″ *watching storm track*

Low: 31

TUESDAY: Freezing rain or rain early. Rain/snow showers possible into the afternoon. (70%)

High: 39

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of snow shower late day. (20% p.m.)

High: 34 Low: 25