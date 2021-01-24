Tracking potential for a wintry mix late Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers/freezing drizzle this evening. Local accumulations (especially snowbelt) 1″ or less. (40%)
Low: 21
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers late afternoon. (40% p.m.) Little accumulation if any.
High: 35
MONDAY NIGHT: Snow showers in the evening. Mixing with sleet/freezing rain overnight. Chance of rain showers. (80%)
Snow accumulations less than 1″ Ice accumulations trace to 0.1″ *watching storm track*
Low: 31
TUESDAY: Freezing rain or rain early. Rain/snow showers possible into the afternoon. (70%)
High: 39
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of snow shower late day. (20% p.m.)
High: 34 Low: 25