Tracking more snow

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated sprinkle or flurry. (20%)
High: 43
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow developing toward morning. (40%)
Low: 30
FRIDAY: Scattered snow showers mixing to rain at times. A slushy coating to 3 inches will be possible. (90%)
High: 36 Low: 30
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 29
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for afternoon showers. (30%)
High: 58 Low: 32
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 56 Low: 35
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 55 Low: 34
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 57 Low: 35
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 40