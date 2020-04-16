Tracking more snow

Breaking News
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated sprinkle or flurry. (20%)
High: 43

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow developing toward morning. (40%)
Low: 30

FRIDAY: Scattered snow showers mixing to rain at times. A slushy coating to 3 inches will be possible. (90%)
High: 36 Low: 30

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 29

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for afternoon showers. (30%)
High: 58 Low: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 56 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 55 Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 57 Low: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 40

