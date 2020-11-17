Tracking more snow

TUESDAY: Blustery. Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. Little to no accumulation. (60%)High: 38

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Chance for rain or snow showers. Less than 1" of accumulation. Higher totals in NE snowbelt. (40%)Low: 27

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance for snow showers early, mainly in the snowbelt. (30%AM)High: 39

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.High: 55 Low: 32

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.High: 58 Low: 44

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.High: 60 Low: 43

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)High: 60 Low: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)High: 52 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. (20%)High: 49 Low: 35