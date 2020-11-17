TUESDAY: Blustery. Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. Little to no accumulation. (60%)
High: 38
TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Chance for rain or snow showers. Less than 1″ of accumulation. Higher totals in NE Snowbelt. (40%)
Low: 27
WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance for snow showers early, mainly in the snowbelt. (30%AM)
High: 39
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 55 Low: 32
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 58 Low: 44
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 60 Low: 43
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 60 Low: 43
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 52 Low: 42
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. (20%)
High: 49 Low: 35
Tracking more snow
After a few cold days, warmer temperatures return by the end of the week
