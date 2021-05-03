Tracking more rain and cooler air

Weather

High temperatures will dip below average for the second half of the workweek

MONDAY: Periods of rain likely. Chance thunderstorms. (90%)
High: 66

MONAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance thunderstorm. (80%)
Low: 58

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Scattered showers. Chance thunderstorms. Isolated strong to severe storm possible. (80%)
High: 74

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 57 Low: 48

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 58 Low: 37

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 52 Low: 39

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers. (30% PM)
High: 57 Low: 36

SUNDAY: Chance showers. (40%)
High: 59 Low: 43

MONDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 62 Low: 46

