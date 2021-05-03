Tracking more rain and cooler air

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- A man who served a prison term in Indiana for having sex with an underage girl was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to two years in prison for the same offense here.

Steven Little, 41, received the sentence from Judge Anthony D'Apolito. He had originally been charged with rape but Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin amended the charge because she said the victim was not able to testify in the case.