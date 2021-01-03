Tracking mixed precipitation early Sunday

Weather

A few slick spots around sunrise are possible

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERNIGHT:   A mix of rain or snow showers developing towards morning. Freezing rain/sleet possible for a brief period.
Little or no snow accumulation. Light ice accumulation possible on untreated surfaces. (70%)
Low:  31

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Rain/snow/mix early. Chance of rain showers into the afternoon. (70%)
High: 38

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Isolated pocket of drizzle or snow showers. (40%)
Low: 30

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 36

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain/snow shower possible.  (30%)
High: 37 Low: 30

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com