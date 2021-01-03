Tracking mixed precipitation early Sunday

A few slick spots around sunrise are possible

OVERNIGHT: A mix of rain or snow showers developing towards morning. Freezing rain/sleet possible for a brief period.

Little or no snow accumulation. Light ice accumulation possible on untreated surfaces. (70%)

Low: 31

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Rain/snow/mix early. Chance of rain showers into the afternoon. (70%)

High: 38

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Isolated pocket of drizzle or snow showers. (40%)

Low: 30



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 36

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain/snow shower possible. (30%)

High: 37 Low: 30