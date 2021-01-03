Tracking mixed precipitation early Sunday

OVERNIGHT: A mix of rain or snow showers developing towards morning. Freezing rain/sleet possible for a brief period.
Little or no snow accumulation. Light ice accumulation possible on untreated surfaces. (70%)
Low: 31
SUNDAY: Cloudy. Rain/snow/mix early. Chance of rain showers into the afternoon. (70%)
High: 38
SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Isolated pocket of drizzle or snow showers. (40%)
Low: 30
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 36
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain/snow shower possible. (30%)
High: 37 Low: 30