Tracking mild air and scattered showers

Weather

Temperatures will climb to the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing. Gusty wind. (40%)
High: 50

Thursday night: Scattered rain showers. Gusty wind possible. (60%)
Low: 42

Friday: Turning colder. Chance for rain or snow showers mainly early. (40%)
High: 42(Early)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the afternoon. Watching storm track. (60% PM)
High: 42 Low: 26

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower. (20%)
High: 40 Low: 30

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 45 Low: 30

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 34

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. Gusty wind. (60%)
High: 55 Low: 38

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 30

