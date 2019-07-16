Tracking midweek storms

Temperatures will soar into the 90s by late week

Tuesday:  Scattered clouds. Humid.  Chance for showers & thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 87

Tuesday night:  Scattered showers or thunderstorms.  (60%)
Low:  70

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy and humid.  Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. (80%)
High: 84  

Thursday:  Partly sunny and humid. Chance for showers & thunderstorms. (20%)
High:  89 Low:  69

Friday:  Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High:  93 Low:  73

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Hot & humid. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%) 
High:  92  Low:  74

Sunday:  Partly sunny.  Hot & humid. Chance for showers or t-storms. (40%)
High:  92  Low:  73

Monday:  Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or t-storm (20%) 
High:  88  Low:  74

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Cooler.
High:  80  Low:  68

