Tracking midweek storms

Tuesday: Scattered clouds. Humid. Chance for showers
& thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 87
Tuesday night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
Low: 70
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers
& thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. (80%)
High: 84
Thursday: Partly sunny and humid. Chance for showers &
thunderstorms. (20%)
High: 89 Low: 69
Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated shower or
thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 93 Low: 73
Saturday: Partly sunny.
Hot & humid. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 92 Low: 74
Sunday: Partly sunny.
Hot & humid. Chance for showers or t-storms. (40%)
High: 92 Low: 73
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or t-storm
(20%)
High: 88 Low: 74
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Cooler.
High: 80 Low: 68