Tracking midweek storms

Temperatures will soar into the 90s by late week

Tuesday: Scattered clouds. Humid. Chance for showers & thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 87

Tuesday night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

Low: 70

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers & thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. (80%)

High: 84

Thursday: Partly sunny and humid. Chance for showers & thunderstorms. (20%)

High: 89 Low: 69

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 93 Low: 73

Saturday: Partly sunny. Hot & humid. Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)

High: 92 Low: 74

Sunday: Partly sunny. Hot & humid. Chance for showers or t-storms. (40%)

High: 92 Low: 73

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or t-storm (20%)

High: 88 Low: 74

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Cooler.

High: 80 Low: 68