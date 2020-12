Tracking midweek snow

Snow showers will become likely through the day on Wednesday

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 31

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 25



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely. Watching storm track. (70%)

High: 33



WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Snow showers likely. (80%)

Low: 25

2-5″ through Thursday morning. Highest amounts east.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few snow showers. (30%)

High: 33



FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 35 Low: 26



SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%PM)

High: 38 Low: 27



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 40 Low: 34



MONDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 40 Low: 28



TUESDAY: Chance rain/snow. (30%)

High: 39 Low: 32