Tracking midweek rain and a warm up

Temperatures will be in the low 50s for the second half of the week

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle, mainly late day. (20%)
High: 41

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower, mainly early. (20%)
Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. (80%)
High: 52

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 52 Low: 49

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 46 Low: 37

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 35

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain/snow showers. (40%)
High: 37 Low: 29

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (30%)
High: 34 Low: 24

