Tracking line of severe weather this evening

Cold front will usher in more comfortable air Thursday

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early. Highest risk of severe thunderstorms from 8PM through 1AM. (90%)

LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon.

HIGH: 77

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Cooler.

Low: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds late day. Small risk for a shower overnight. (20% PM)

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)

HIGH: 73 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55