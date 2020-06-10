Tracking line of severe weather this evening

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early. Highest risk of severe thunderstorms from 8PM through 1AM. (90%)
LOW: 62
THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon.
HIGH: 77
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Cooler.
Low: 55
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Increasing clouds late day. Small risk for a shower overnight. (20% PM)
HIGH: 75 LOW: 55
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
HIGH: 67 LOW: 48
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
HIGH: 69 LOW: 49
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
HIGH: 73 LOW: 52
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
HIGH: 78 LOW: 55