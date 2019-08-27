Tracking late day storms

Weather

An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible mainly late day.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Mainly into the afternoon and into evening. (60%)
High: 78

Tuesday night:  Scattered showers or storms.  (80%)
Low:  62

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance of  a shower or sprinkle early. (20% )
High: 77  Low: 62

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 56

Friday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 76 Low: 59

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  75  Low: 57

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower. (30%)
High:  76  Low:  60

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for showers. (20%)
High: 78  Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High:  81  Low:  62

