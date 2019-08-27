Tracking late day storms

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Mainly into the afternoon and into evening.
(60%)
High: 78
Tuesday night: Scattered showers or storms. (80%)
Low: 62
Wednesday: Becoming
partly sunny. Chance of a shower or
sprinkle early. (20% )
High: 77 Low: 62
Thursday:
Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 56
Friday: Partly sunny.
(20%)
High: 76 Low: 59
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 57
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance
for an isolated shower. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 60
Monday: Mostly cloudy.
Small chance for showers. (20%)
High: 78 Low: 60
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 62