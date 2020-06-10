Tracking late day storms

WEATHER HEADLINES:

-- Warm and muggy tonight with a stray shower tonight...lows in the low 70s-- Partly sunny, warm and humid...with thunderstorms likely Wednesday...many of those could be severe...highs in the upper 80s-- Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with more thunderstorms likely...a few of those may also be severe...lows in the low 60s-- Mostly sunny and cooler Thursday...highs in the mid 70s-- A few clouds Friday...highs in the low 70s-- Mostly sunny and cool Saturday...highs in the mid 60s-- Partly sunny Sunday...highs in the upper 60s-- Chance for showers Monday...highs in the mid 70s-- Chance for thunderstorms Tuesday...highs in the mid 70s