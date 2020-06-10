Tracking late day storms

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Late day thunderstorms likely. Severe thunderstorms likely. (30%PM).
HIGH: 90
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely. Severe thunderstorms likely. (80%)
LOW: 62
THURSDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower early. (20%AM)
HIGH: 76
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.
HIGH: 76 LOW: 55
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. (20%)
HIGH: 66 LOW: 50
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
HIGH: 69 LOW: 50
MONDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
HIGH: 74 LOW: 55
TUESDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
HIGH: 75 LOW: 56
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
HIGH: 76 LOW: 58