Tracking lake effect snow

Weather

Colder air will continue to move into the Valley

WEDNESDAY: Blustery with snow showers. A coating to an inch. Up to 2 inches in the snowbelt. Wind chills into the teens and single digits through the afternoon as temperatures fall. (60%)
High: 26

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cold and blustery. Wind chills dropping into the single digits. Chance for snow showers or flurries early. (40%)
Low: 12

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 25

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 34 Low: 18

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 40 Low: 23

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 28

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 28

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 41 Low: 25

