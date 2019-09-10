Tracking heat and storm chances

Tuesday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 86
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 68
Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers and
storms mainly late day. (40%)
High: 87
Thursday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 82 Low: 68
Friday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 84 Low: 64
Saturday: Showers possible early, then becoming partly
sunny. (20% AM)
High: 77 Low: 63
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 57
Monday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or storm. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 63
Tuesday: Isolated shower or storm. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 64