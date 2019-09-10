Tracking heat and storm chances

High temperatures will stay above average through the end of the workweek

Tuesday: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 86

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 68

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers and storms mainly late day. (40%)

High: 87

Thursday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 82 Low: 68

Friday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 84 Low: 64

Saturday: Showers possible early, then becoming partly sunny. (20% AM)

High: 77 Low: 63

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 57



Monday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or storm. (20%)

High: 83 Low: 63



Tuesday: Isolated shower or storm. (20%)

High: 83 Low: 64