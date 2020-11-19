Tracking gusty winds and warm temperatures

Temperatures will reach the upper 50s this afternoon

THURSDAY: Gusty wind. Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 58

THURSDAY NIGHT: Gusty wind. Partly cloudy.
Low: 45

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Breezy.
High: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 52 Low: 41

SUNDAY: Chance showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 40

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance showers, mainly early. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 37

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a late day shower. (20%)
High: 44 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 48 Low: 38

THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny.
High: 49 Low: 39

