THURSDAY: Gusty wind. Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 58
THURSDAY NIGHT: Gusty wind. Partly cloudy.
Low: 45
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Breezy.
High: 58
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 52 Low: 41
SUNDAY: Chance showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 40
MONDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance showers, mainly early. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 37
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a late day shower. (20%)
High: 44 Low: 29
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 48 Low: 38
THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny.
High: 49 Low: 39
Tracking gusty winds and warm temperatures
Temperatures will reach the upper 50s this afternoon
