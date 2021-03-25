Tracking gusty wind and the chance for storms through early morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A strong spring storm will push through our region overnight with high wind and the risk for strong storms.
What to expect:
Midnight through 7 a.m. – Scattered showers or storms. Some may be strong or severe.
High wind will develop between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. with gusts to 40 miles per hour or more.
Wind gusts will increase through the early morning with gusts to 50 – 60 miles per hour.
The windy weather will last through midday Friday. Gusts will taper off through the afternoon.
Temperatures will fall through the day with showers tapering off.