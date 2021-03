Winds will pick up a bit into Wednesday afternoon

TONIGHT: A few clouds.

Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly sunny and breezy. Warm.

High: 65

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower. (20%)

Low: 50



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (60%)

High: 64

FRIDAY: Chance for showers, mainly early. (40% AM)

High: 54 Low: 47