Tracking colder air, rain and a wintry mix

Weather

Temperatures will continue to fall through the day

TUESDAY: Light rain showers. Turning cooler with a chance for a wintry mix late day and into the evening. (70%)
High: 58 (Falling)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix early. Isolated snow showers or flurries overnight. Little to no accumulation expected. (90%)
Low: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for snow shower or flurry mainly early. (20%)
High: 33

THURSDAY: Wintry mix to rain showers. (80%)
High: 48 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 32 Low: 24

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 19

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a snow snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 36 Low: 25

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)
High: 40 Low: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 38 Low: 33

