Tracking cold into this weekend – How low we go before a warm-up

TODAY: Chance for snow showers or flurries. Less than 1″. (40%)
High: 27 Low: 23
TONIGHT: Cold. Chance for snow showers or flurries, especially in northern snowbelt. Less than 1″ (snowbelt could see up to an inch) (40%)
Low: 10 (wind chills near or slightly below 0)
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a snow shower or flurry, mainly in snowbelt. (30% AM)
High: 23 Low: 10
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 33 Low: 5
MONDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)
High: 37 Low: 30
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 37 Low: 28