Tracking cold into this weekend – How low we go before a warm-up

There's a chance for flurries today and tonight

The ground covered in ice.

TODAY: Chance for snow showers or flurries. Less than 1″.  (40%)
High: 27  Low: 23

TONIGHT: Cold. Chance for snow showers or flurries, especially in northern snowbelt. Less than 1″ (snowbelt could see up to an inch) (40%)
Low: 10 (wind chills near or slightly below 0)

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a snow shower or flurry, mainly in snowbelt. (30% AM)
High: 23  Low: 10

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 33  Low: 5

MONDAY: Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)
High: 37  Low: 30

TUESDAY:  Scattered clouds. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 37  Low: 28

