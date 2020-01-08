LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX: Morning Edition

Tracking cold air and snow

Uncategorized

Temperatures will be falling into the low 20s today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday: Blustery. Scattered snow showers or flurries. 1″ or less.
High: 27 (falling)

Wednesday night: Colder. Clearing skies.
Low: 15

Thursday: Scattered clouds.
High: 42

Friday: Rain likely. (90%).
High: 53 Low: 37

Saturday: Rain likely. (90%).
High: 60 Low: 48

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for rain or snow showers mainly early. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 30

Monday: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon rain showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 35

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 33

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com