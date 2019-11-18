Tracking chances for rain, snow and warmer temperatures in the workweek

A weak cold front is slowly pushing toward the Valley. Clouds will increase overnight with lows dropping to around 30 degrees.

There is very limited moisture with this system, so the chances for any precipitation will be slight. We could see a few sprinkles or even a brief period of freezing drizzle, especially in northern Trumbull County.

Once we get into the late morning hours, this system will be lifting into northern PA and western NY. Our temperatures will top out in the upper 40s by the afternoon hours.

Clouds remain for Monday night with lows near freezing (32F). There’s a slight chance for an isolated rain or snow shower on Tuesday with temperatures reaching into the lower 40s by the afternoon hours.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-40s under mostly cloudy skies.

The best chance for measurable rainfall will be on Thursday as temperatures surge into the mid-50s ahead of a stronger low-pressure system. Colder air will filter in behind this system, and we could have snow showers mixed in with some lingering rain showers.

Falling temperatures and breezy conditions will plague the end of the workweek.