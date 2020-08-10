Tracking chance for rain or storms – Heat sticks around

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Small chance for isolated shower/storm late.
Low: 68
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower or storm. Best chance will be afternoon and evening. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 68
TUESDAY NIGHT: Warm and humid. Chance for a shower or storm early. (40%)
Low: 65
WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid. Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 65
THURSDAY: Warm and humid. Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (20%)
High: 86 Low: 64
FRIDAY: Warm and humid. Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon and evening. (30%)
High: 87 Low: 66