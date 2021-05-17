Tracking big weather changes this week

It will start to feel summer-like by the middle part of the week

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun.
High: 72

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 50

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 77

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated afternoon t-storm. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 53

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated afternoon t-storm. (20%)
High: 83 Low: 59

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated afternoon t-storm. (20%)
High: 85 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers or t-storms. (30%)
High: 85 Low: 64

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers or t-storms. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 64

MONDAY: Chance showers or t-storms. (40%)
High: 76 Low: 60

