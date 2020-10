A stronger storm brings rain, wind, and snow to wrap up the weekend

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Isolated shower or sprinkle threat wrapping up this evening. (20%) Cold. Low: 30

SATURDAY: Patchy fog early. Mostly sunny.

High: 49

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Becoming breezy. Temperatures increasing towards morning.

Low: 37

SUNDAY: Rain showers. Changing to snow showers as temperatures fall through the afternoon and evening. Winds gusting near 30-35mph. (80%)

High: 49 early then falling

MONDAY: Lake effect snow showers early. (40%AM)

High: 40 Low: 29