Tracking April showers
Rain chances will increase into this evening
Thursday Headlines:
- Rain will become more likely late afternoon into this evening
- Highs in the middle 60s
- Moderate rain possible tonight
- Chance for a T-storm
- Rain like into Friday morning
- Chance for a T-Storm
- The weekend will start with some sunshine
- Temperatures are trending cooler for the weekend
