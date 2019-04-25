Tracking April showers Video

Thursday Headlines:

- Rain will become more likely late afternoon into this evening

- Highs in the middle 60s

- Moderate rain possible tonight

- Chance for a T-storm

- Rain like into Friday morning

- Chance for a T-Storm

- The weekend will start with some sunshine

- Temperatures are trending cooler for the weekend

