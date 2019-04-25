Weather

Tracking April showers

Rain chances will increase into this evening

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 12:22 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 12:22 PM EDT

Thursday Headlines:
- Rain will become more likely late afternoon into this evening
- Highs in the middle 60s
- Moderate rain possible tonight
- Chance for a T-storm
- Rain like into Friday morning
- Chance for a T-Storm
- The weekend will start with some sunshine
- Temperatures are trending cooler for the weekend

