Tracking another storm system for the weekend

Weather

The chance for rain will increase into Saturday afternoon and evening

Friday: Scattered clouds.
Temperatures in the 30s

Friday night: Patchy fog. Scattered clouds. Colder.
Low: 25

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers developing into the afternoon. Mixing with snow into Saturday night. (70% PM)
High: 43

Sunday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a snow shower early. (30%)
High: 43 Low: 31

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 30

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a late day shower. (20%)
High: 52 Low: 36

Wednesday: Scattered rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 49 Low: 34

Thursday: Scattered clouds. Chance for a snow shower/flurry. (20%).
High: 40 Low: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 39 Low: 30

