Tracking another round of winter weather for the weekend

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Scattered snow showers. Trace to 1". Isolated spots could see up to 2" under heavier snowbands. (70%) High: 33 Falling through the day

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Scattered snow showers mainly early. Trace to 1". Isolated spots could see up to 2" under heavier snowbands. (70%) Low: 21