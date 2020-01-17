Tracking another round of winter weather for the weekend

FRIDAY: Isolated flurry early. Scattered clouds. (20%AM)
High: 28
FRIDAY NIGHT: Snow developing late. 1 to 2 inches possible by morning. (90%)
Low: 24
SATURDAY: Snow early. Watching storm track. An additional 1 to 3 inches possible. Becoming a wintry mix. Snow/Sleet/Freezing Rain to Rain. (100%)
High: 38
SUNDAY: Colder. Scattered snow showers. (70%)
High: 23 Low: 16
MONDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 24 Low: 18
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 25 Low: 15
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 33 Low: 15
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 20
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 27