Tracking another cool night in the valley

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool.
Low: 50
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer.
High: 81
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of an isolated shower or storm late evening south. (20% late)
High: 87 Low: 56
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 87 Low: 61
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 63
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 87 Low: 66
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 65