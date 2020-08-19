Tracking another cool night in the valley

Weather

Heat and humidity return soon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cool.
Low: 50

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A little warmer.
High: 81

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of an isolated shower or storm late evening south. (20% late)
High: 87 Low: 56

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 87 Low: 61

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 63

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 87 Low: 66

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 65

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com