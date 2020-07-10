Tracking afternoon showers and storms

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms into this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and gusty wind possible. (70%)
High: 92
FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty wind possible mainly early. Patchy fog. (70%)
Low: 68
SATURDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 81
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 65
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 81 Low: 64
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 63
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 90 Low: 64
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 88 Low: 68
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 90 Low: 67