Tracking afternoon showers and storms

Heavy rain and gusty wind will be possible this afternoon into this evening

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms into this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and gusty wind possible. (70%)
High: 92

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty wind possible mainly early. Patchy fog. (70%)
Low: 68

SATURDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 81

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 65

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 81 Low: 64

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 90 Low: 64

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 88 Low: 68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 90 Low: 67

