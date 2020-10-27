Tracking afternoon shower chances

Weather

It's going to be another cool day with high temperatures in the upper 40s

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Pockets of drizzle. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 49

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Pockets of drizzle. Chance showers. (40%)
Low: 38

WEDNESDAY: Clouds decreasing.
High: 56

THURSDAY: Rain likely. (80%)
High: 47 Low: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. A few wet snowflakes may mix in early. (40%)
High: 45 Low: 36

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 30

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 53 Low: 36

MONDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 47 Low: 34

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 34

