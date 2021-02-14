Tracking a winter storm to start the week

REST OF SUNDAY

Quiet weather expected for the remainder of your Sunday night. Snow showers will develop after midnight, especially into 3 – 5 a.m. Up to an inch of snow possible into early Monday morning.

SNOW BEGINS MONDAY

Snow will be light to moderate and steady through the morning hours on Monday with 2 – 4″ of snow possible into the early afternoon hours. There will be a break in the heaviest and steady snowfall into Monday afternoon. Highs Monday in the mid 20s.

HEAVIEST PRECIPITATION MONDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY TUESDAY

The track of the low pressure area will put the valley in the prime spot for some heavy precipitation late Monday afternoon through the evening and overnight hours. This will wrap up early Tuesday morning. The exact track of the low pressure area will determine exactly what type of precipitation falls. There is the chance of some warm air bringing in a mix of sleet and freezing rain in for a time, which will lower the snowfall totals. Areas that stay all snow could see around a foot of snow by Tuesday morning. Other areas may see a bit less snowfall and a light accumulation of sleet or freezing rain for a time Monday night.

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Plan on slow but not impossible travel on Monday morning into the early afternoon. The worst of the weather will be later Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Snowfall rates of 1 – 2″ per hour are possible late Monday into Tuesday or places may see a mix over to some freezing rain or sleet making travel even trickier.

Stay with Storm Team 27 as the forecast continues to evolve on air and online.