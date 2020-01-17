Tracking a weekend winter storm

The storm system will bring snow, a wintry mix and rain

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 28

FRIDAY NIGHT: Snow developing late. 1 to 2 inches possible by daybreak. (90%)

Low: 24

SATURDAY: Snow early. Becoming a wintry mix. Snow/sleet/freezing rain to rain by the afternoon. An additional 2 to 4 inches of snow, with a light glaze of ice possible. (100%)

High: 38

SUNDAY: Colder. Scattered snow showers. (70%)

High: 23 Low: 16

MONDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 24 Low: 18

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 25 Low: 15

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 33 Low: 15

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 38 Low: 20

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 43 Low: 27