Tracking a weekend winter storm

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 28
FRIDAY NIGHT: Snow developing late. 1 to 2 inches possible by daybreak. (90%)
Low: 24
SATURDAY: Snow early. Becoming a wintry mix. Snow/sleet/freezing rain to rain by the afternoon. An additional 2 to 4 inches of snow, with a light glaze of ice possible. (100%)
High: 38
SUNDAY: Colder. Scattered snow showers. (70%)
High: 23 Low: 16
MONDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 24 Low: 18
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 25 Low: 15
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 33 Low: 15
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 20
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 27