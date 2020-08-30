Tracking a warmup after a chilly start Monday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible towards morning.
Low: 55
MONDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers developing in the afternoon. (30% PM)
High: 79
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm possible. (30%)
Low: 62
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 82
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 82 Low: 65
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 66
FRIDAY: Chance of showers early. Decreasing clouds into the afternoon. (40% AM)
High: 76 Low: 61