Tracking a warmup after a chilly start Monday

Parts of the valley could see a shower or storm Monday afternoon

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible towards morning.
Low: 55

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers developing in the afternoon. (30% PM)
High: 79

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm possible. (30%)
Low: 62

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 82

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 82 Low: 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 66

FRIDAY: Chance of showers early. Decreasing clouds into the afternoon. (40% AM)
High: 76 Low: 61

