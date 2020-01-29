Live Now
Tracking a warming trend into the weekend

It will be a quiet end to the month of January

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 34

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 22

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 37

Friday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%PM)
High: 38 Low: 23

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 39 Low: 30

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for snow shower early. (20%AM)
High: 41 Low: 28

Monday: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 52 Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers.
High: 45 (falling) Low: 39

