Tracking a warming trend

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 37
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 25
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle or flurry into the afternoon. (20%PM)
High: 38
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 28
Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for snow shower early. (20%AM)
High: 42 Low: 32
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 32
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 39
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 40 (falling)
Thursday: Scattered clouds.
High: 35 Low: 23