There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Tracking a warming trend

Weather

Temperatures will climb to the upper 30s this afternoon

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 37

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 25

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a sprinkle or flurry into the afternoon. (20%PM)
High: 38

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 28

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for snow shower early. (20%AM)
High: 42 Low: 32

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 54 Low: 32

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 50 Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 40 (falling)

Thursday: Scattered clouds.
High: 35 Low: 23

